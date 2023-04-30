Death – Obituary News : Deadly Delhi dispute: Youth stabbed, 4 injured over girl

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A young person was fatally stabbed in Delhi and four others were injured following a dispute over a girl. This incident was reported in Delhi News – Times of India.

Youth Stabbed to Death in Argument Over Girl in Delhi

A tragic incident occurred in southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar on Friday night when a youth was stabbed to death and four others were injured in an argument allegedly over a girl. The deceased, identified as Mohammad Sheyan, lived with his family in Zakir Nagar, while the other victims, Adib, Shyam, Mohammad Sehal Zafar and Mohammad Afzal, are being treated at Holi Family Hospital.

The police received information on Friday night about a quarrel on street number 6 in Zakir Nagar. A team from the local police station arrived at the spot and found that a physical fight had broken out between two groups of young boys, and some of them had suffered stab injuries. The incident led to a chaotic situation in the area, with residents emerging on the streets on learning of the fight, leading to the police being alerted.

Rajesh Deo, DCP (South-East) said that when the injured boys were questioned, they told the cops that the fight had been triggered by Bilal who resented the fact that his former girlfriend had become very friendly with Adib. “Bilal threatened Adib if he continued the relationship,” the DCP said. “On Friday, at 9 pm, both the boys called a meeting at street number 6 in Zakir Nagar to sort out the issue. Bilal arrived with his friends, Shoaib, Tabish, Hamza, Sabir, and 7-8 other boys. After a few minutes of arguments, Tabish started stabbing Sheyan and other boys who had come with Adib before fleeing from the spot.”

The police are analyzing footage from CCTV cameras in the area to ascertain what had happened. Raids are underway to nab the accused, and teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory inspected the crime scene and collected artifacts. Based on the statement given by Afzal, a case was registered under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempted murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of a common object), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

The incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of women in the country and the need to address issues of toxic masculinity and violence. Such incidents are a reminder that young men need to be taught to respect women and manage their emotions in a healthy manner. The government and civil society must work together to create awareness and provide support to those who need it. It is only through collective effort that we can hope to build a safer and more equitable society for all.