Death – Obituary News : “Death Announcement and Ceremony Details”

Elm Tree Elementary Mourns the Loss of Principal Amy Simpson

The Bentonville School District is in mourning after the sudden passing of Amy Simpson, the beloved Principal of Elm Tree Elementary. The news was announced in a heartfelt Facebook post by the district that read, “It is with great regret that we share the passing of Amy Simpson, Principal of Elm Tree Elementary. Over the weekend, Amy sadly passed away from natural causes.”

Amy Simpson was a well-known member of the community who was loved and respected by both students and staff. Known for her infectious laughter and love for her students, Simpson was a bright light that will be missed by all who knew her. In the Facebook post, the district shared, “Amy loved to laugh, and it was a lot of fun. She cherished her students and her dear pals. Amy loved her gorgeous family beyond all else.”

Simpson is survived by her husband of almost 30 years, Stan, their cherished family dog, Wrigley, and their three daughters, Madison, Makenzie, and Mason. The Simpson family is in the thoughts and prayers of the entire Bentonville community during this difficult time.

Elm Tree Elementary is more than just a physical structure. It is a welcoming and safe environment that encourages students to explore and innovate with technology, both individually and collaboratively. Students are encouraged to embrace their individuality and learn in a respectful and loving environment. The school also challenges students with tough courses, helping them develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

In a statement, the school said, “Students at Elm Tree are distinctive individuals with various learning styles sensitive to social, emotional cues and are encouraged as they develop into our country’s future leaders while challenged by tough courses. They are innovators, collaborators, and problem solvers, develop a passion for learning, enabling them to adapt to change and persevere through difficulties as they think critically and ask questions.”

The funeral service details have not been made public. The news of Amy Simpson’s passing has left the community heartbroken, as many have taken to social media to pay their respects and express their condolences. Amy Simpson will always be remembered as an inspiring leader and a beloved member of the Bentonville community.