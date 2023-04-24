Death – Obituary News : Death Notice: Funeral and Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Nashville Musician Keith Gattis Dies at the Age of 52

On April 23, the music world lost a talented composer, producer and solo musician. Keith Gattis, who had penned hits for the likes of George Strait and Kenny Chesney, passed away at the age of 52. Gattis was also known for producing Randy Houser’s pivotal Americana album, Magnolia.

The cause of Keith’s death is unknown, but reports suggest that it may have been due to an automobile accident. The news of his passing came as a shock to everyone who knew him, and his family has not yet revealed any funeral plans.

Friends, family and fans of the musician have taken to social media to pay their respects to Gattis. One friend posted, “We have lost a huge talent. What an amazing guitarist, writer, producer, entertainer and, most of all, human being!”

Born on May 26, 1970, in Georgetown, Texas, Gattis began playing professionally at the age of 16, touring around the Austin region. He formed a band as a Future Farmers of America member, which won first place in a state competition, allowing him to perform in front of 8,000 people at the organization’s national conference in 1988.

Throughout his career, Gattis wrote or co-authored songs for a long list of country music stars, including Jack Ingram, Wade Bowen, Cory Morrow, Sara Evans, Randy Travis, and Charlie Robison. He worked with big names in the music industry, such as Bruce Robison, Sunny Sweeney, Brandy Clark, George Jones, and Jon Pardi in the studio as well.

Gattis joined together with several Nashville musicians, and he rose to fame as a performer, producer, and co-writer in the Texas/Red Dirt movement. He was well-respected throughout the industry, and his death came as a shock to the entire country music community.

Keith Gattis will always be remembered for his contributions to the music industry. His passing is a great loss to his fans and the industry as a whole. Rest in peace, Keith Gattis.