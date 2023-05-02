Death – Obituary News : Death of Barrister Jamiruddin Sircar’s Wife

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

BNP Standing Committee Member, Former President and Former Speaker of Parliament Barrister Jamiruddin Sircar’s Wife, Begum Nur Akhter Sircar Passes Away at 82

Begum Nur Akhter Sircar, the wife of Barrister Jamiruddin Sircar, a prominent figure and member of the BNP Standing Committee, has passed away at the age of 82. She was undergoing treatment at LabAid Hospital in the capital city of Dhaka when she breathed her last on Tuesday noon.

Confirmation of her death was given by Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP Chairperson’s media wing, to the media. He also stated that her body will be taken to Dinajpur after the Magrib prayers at Takwa Mosque. Her final janaza will be held tomorrow, after which she will be buried at the family graveyard in Dinajpur.

Begum Nur Akhter had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for several days due to different old-age complications. Her death has caused great sadness among her family, friends, and the BNP party members.

Who Was Begum Nur Akhter Sircar?

Begum Nur Akhter Sircar was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was married to Barrister Jamiruddin Sircar, a well-known figure in the political scene of Bangladesh and a former Speaker of the Parliament. She was a gentle and kind-hearted woman who dedicated her life to her family and was highly respected in her community.

She was also an active member of the BNP party and was well-known for her contributions to various social and cultural activities. She was a patron of the arts and a supporter of education, and her legacy will continue to inspire many.

Final Thoughts

The passing away of Begum Nur Akhter Sircar is a great loss for her family, friends, and the BNP party. She will be remembered as a loving and caring person who always put others before herself. May her soul rest in peace.

News Source : banglanews24.com

Source Link :Barrister Jamiruddin Sircar’s wife passes away/