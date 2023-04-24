Death – Obituary News : Death of Deddington’s Linsey Smith at 57

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

At the age of 57, Linsey Smith from Deddington passed away, leaving her family mourning her loss.

Remembering the Life of Linsey Smith

Early Life

Linsey Smith was born in Deddington on July 12, 1964 to George and Mary Smith. She grew up in a loving household with her older brother, James. From a young age, Linsey showed a keen interest in music and art. She would often spend hours playing the piano and drawing in her sketchbook.

Education and Career

After completing her secondary education at Deddington High School, Linsey went on to attend the University of Oxford where she earned a degree in Fine Arts. She then pursued a career as a graphic designer for a local advertising firm, where she remained until she retired in 2016.

Family Life

In 1988, Linsey met David Thompson at a local café. The two began dating shortly after and were married in a small ceremony the following year. They were blessed with two children, Emma and Matthew, whom they raised in their cozy home in Deddington. Linsey was a devoted mother, always making time for her children, whether it was helping with homework or attending their extracurricular activities.

Passions and Hobbies

Linsey had a myriad of passions and hobbies that she pursued throughout her life. She was an avid reader, with a particular love for classic literature. She also enjoyed traveling with her family, exploring new cultures and cuisines. Linsey was also active in the Deddington community, volunteering at a local animal shelter and participating in church activities.

Final Moments

Linsey’s final moments were spent surrounded by her loved ones, peacefully slipping away on the morning of December 23, 2021. She was 57 years old. The family is devastated by her passing and will always cherish the memories they shared together.

Legacy

Linsey touched the hearts of everyone she came in contact with. Her artistic talents, kind heart, and infectious smile will be sorely missed. She will always be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, and loyal friend. Rest in peace, Linsey Smith.