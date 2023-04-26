Death – Obituary News : Death of Edison Lacaste in Fishing Vessel Mishap near Shetland

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An investigation by the FAI has been launched into the death of Edison Lacaste, who fell overboard from a fishing vessel near Shetland and subsequently passed away.

Man’s Death in North Sea Fishing Accident to Be Examined in Fatal Accident Inquiry

The death of a 45-year-old man, Edison Lacaste, who fell overboard from a fishing vessel in the North Sea, is to be examined in a Fatal Accident Inquiry. The incident occurred in the early hours of February 18, 2021, on board the FV Copious LK985 just off the coast of Shetland. Although a rescue operation involving the Lerwick RNLI Lifeboat was carried out, Mr. Lacaste, who hailed from the Philippines, was not saved and his body was taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick where he was pronounced dead.

On May 19, 2021, a preliminary hearing for the incident will be held at Lerwick Sheriff Court after the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service lodged the first notice of the FAI into the accident. The purpose of the proceedings will be to establish what reasonable precautions could have been taken, or could be implemented in the future, to minimize the risk of similar incidents occurring again.

The COPFS said the inquiry will have a particular focus on the use of restraining straps on lifejackets and the legislation relating to them. The legal team will aim to determine whether more stringent regulations could have prevented Mr. Lacaste’s death.

Procurator Fiscal Katrina Parkes, who is head of the COPFS for death investigations, commented: “The death of Edison Lacaste occurred while in the course of his employment, and as such, a Fatal Accident Inquiry is mandatory. The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff. Mr. Lacaste’s family will continue to be informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”

Conclusion

The news of Mr. Lacaste’s death is a sobering reminder of the dangers associated with offshore work, particularly in the fishing industry. The Fatal Accident Inquiry is an opportunity to examine the circumstances surrounding his death and determine whether there are measures that could be put in place to prevent similar incidents in the future. As always, it is important for businesses to prioritize employee safety and take all reasonable precautions to ensure a safe working environment.