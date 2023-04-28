Death – Obituary News : Death of Egyptian Reciter: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What caused the death of the Egyptian reciter? Avoid mentioning the fox.

Remembering Sheikh Abdullah Kamel: The Famous Quran Reciter and Scholar

Introduction

The world recently mourned the loss of Sheikh Abdullah Kamel, a famous Quran reciter and scholar from Egypt. His melodious and sincere recitation of the Quran touched everyone who heard it. Kamel worked in the field of religious media and had a television show on a channel called Nabadat Al Shaeir. Despite being physically impaired, he did not let his disability define his life and instead memorized the entire Quran using the Louis Braille system.

Sheikh Abdullah Kamel’s Death

The death of Sheikh Abdullah Kamel has left many people in shock. While his death was announced on social media by Muh’d Ballo Aljibowiyh, the cause of death remains unknown. Some people on Facebook have even claimed that the news is fake. However, tributes and condolence messages are pouring in on social media, and the Kamel family is receiving support from many people.

Biography of Sheikh Abdullah Kamel

Sheikh Abdullah Kamel was considered a very skilled and respected imam in Egypt. He had a television show on Al Rahma and participated in the presentation of a television show called Almuqri’at. He graduated from Al Fayoum University in 2005 and then went on to join the faculty of Dar Al Uloom at the same university.

Sheikh Abdullah Kamel was also appointed to lead the Taraweeh prayers in Badr Al Islami’s mosque and worked as a speaker in a mosque in Al Kiman. He secured the first position in a competition named Mizmar Al Dawud hosted on the television channel Fajr.

Sheikh Abdullah Kamel’s Age

Sheikh Abdullah Kamel was born in 1985 and was 38 years old at the time of his death. He had memorized the entire Quran since childhood using the Louis Braille system. Kamel was blind from birth, but that did not stop him from achieving great things.

Conclusion

The world has lost a great Quran reciter and scholar in the death of Sheikh Abdullah Kamel. Despite his physical impairment, he achieved great success and touched the hearts of many with his sincere and melodious recitation of the Quran. The Genius Celebs team pays tribute to the late soul and offers condolences to his family and friends.