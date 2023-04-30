Death – Obituary News : Death of former chief Pandit Devdhar Divendri Vaidya

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Basti: A City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Basti is a city located in the Basti district of Uttar Pradesh, India. It is situated in the eastern part of the state and is known for its historical and cultural significance. The city is home to many prominent personalities, including the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Pandit Devdhar Dwivedi.

History of Basti

Basti has a rich history dating back to ancient times. The city was once a part of the Kosala kingdom, ruled by King Prasenjit. Later, it came under the rule of the Mauryan Empire, followed by the Gupta Empire. In the medieval period, the city was ruled by the Mughals, and after the decline of their empire, it came under the control of the Nawabs of Awadh.

During the Indian Rebellion of 1857, Basti played a significant role as it was one of the major centers of the rebellion in Uttar Pradesh. The city witnessed some of the most intense battles between the Indian rebels and the British forces.

Prominent Personalities from Basti

Basti has produced many prominent personalities who have contributed to various fields. One such personality is Pandit Devdhar Dwivedi, who is a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and a well-known political figure in the state. He has played a vital role in the development of Basti and its surrounding areas.

Apart from politics, Basti has also produced many renowned writers, poets, and artists. The city has a rich cultural heritage and is known for its folk music and dance forms.

Places to Visit in Basti

Basti has several tourist attractions that reflect its rich history and culture. The most famous tourist spot in the city is the Basti Fort, which was built during the Mughal era. The fort is a perfect example of Mughal architecture and has been well-preserved over the years.

Another popular tourist attraction in Basti is the Basti Railway Museum. The museum displays the history of the Indian Railways and showcases various artifacts, including old locomotives and coaches.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Basti is a city with a rich history and culture. It has produced many prominent personalities who have contributed to various fields. The city has several tourist attractions that reflect its heritage and make it a must-visit destination for anyone interested in history and culture.