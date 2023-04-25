Death – Obituary News : Death of Former Punjab CM within 60 characters

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Chief Minister of Punjab passed away.

Parkash Singh Badal Death Cause: A Brief on the Life and Times of the Shiromani Akali Dal Patriarch

Introduction

On Tuesday, the 26th of April 2022, Parkash Singh Badal, former chief minister of Punjab and patriarch of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), passed away at the age of 95. While the news of his death has spread like wildfire, people are still curious to know more about his life and the circumstances that led to his demise.

Life and Career

Parkash Singh Badal, a politician from India, served as Punjab state’s chief minister from 1970-71, 1977-80, 1997-2002, and 2007-2017. He had significant influence over the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee as the patron of SAD. The SAD, a Sikh-focused regional political Party, was also under his patronage. From 1995 to 2008, he served as the Party’s president before being succeeded by his son, Sukhbir Singh Badal.

His work as chief minister brought great benefits to Punjab. He was instrumental in the Green Revolution, a period of rapid agricultural growth in the 1960s and 1970s. Initiatives like the farmer’s debt waiver and the “Atta-Dal” scheme, which provided cheap food grains and pulses to the underprivileged, further endeared him to the people of Punjab.

In 2015, the Indian government presented him with the second-highest civilian honor, the Padma Vibhushan, in recognition of his contribution to public service.

Parkash Singh Badal Death Cause

Following complaints of breathing problems, Badal was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali on April 21st. On April 26th, his son’s Personal Assistant confirmed his father’s passing. The extreme worsening of Badal’s bronchial asthma caused his hospitalization at Fortis Hospital Mohali on April 16th, and he was monitored in the ICU at the hospital until his death.

Despite receiving proper medical care, the former Punjab chief minister succumbed to his health issues. A medical bulletin from Fortis Hospital confirmed that Badal had been receiving medical treatment, NIV, and HFNC support. He was being managed by Prof. (Dr.) Digambar Behera with assistance from the cardiology, pulmonology, and critical care teams.

The SAD patriarch died of health issues, which included his worsening bronchial asthma and lung issues, that led to his admission to the hospital in the first place.

Conclusion

Parkash Singh Badal’s death has left a void in the political and social fabric of Punjab. Few individuals have been able to match his contribution to the state over the years. While his demise has led to a sense of sorrow among his followers, his life and work will always be remembered and celebrated by the people of Punjab.