Death – Obituary News : Death of Greensborough College Student Balin Menzies

Balin Menzies: Remembering a Beloved Teenager

A Shocking Loss for the Community

The unexpected passing of Balin Menzies, a 15-year-old Melbourne student, has left the Greensborough community in shock. Balin passed away in his sleep on April 21, and the cause of his sudden and tragic death is still unknown.

A Talented and Active Young Man

Balin was an active member of the Greensborough community, participating in a number of sporting and community organizations. He was also a talented street artist who went by the name Posh, and his murals could be seen across Greensborough Skate Park.

A Heartfelt Tribute from Greensborough College

As classes resumed after Balin’s passing, Greensborough College paid tribute to the Year 10 student. In a statement, the school expressed their sadness and offered their condolences to Balin’s family and friends. They described him as a friendly and talented student who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Tributes from Sports Clubs and Friends

Balin’s involvement in local sports clubs also earned him tributes. The Greensborough Cricket Club praised Balin’s sportsmanship and dedication, and the Watsonia Warriors Junior Basketball Club and competing teams wore black armbands in his memory. Friends and acquaintances also remembered Balin’s kind heart and infectious personality.

A Life Taken Too Soon

The loss of Balin Menzies has left a hole in the hearts of all who knew him. He will be remembered for his talents, his kindness, and his ability to bring joy to those around him. The community mourns his passing and sends their love and support to his family and friends during this difficult time.

