Death – Obituary News : Death of Guitarist Greg Howard: Cause Revealed

Musician Greg Howard has died, but the cause of his death has been explained.

Renowned Chapman Stick player and musician Greg Howard, who was also a member of the Dave Matthews Band, passed away on April 22, 2023, in his Charlottesville, Virginia, residence. The Stickist Forum announced his death and described Greg as an exceptional musician, a source of inspiration for countless artists worldwide, and an enthusiastic promoter of the instrument and its Chapman family business. The cause of his death is unknown, and his family has requested privacy during this difficult time. Through over 2000 performances, twelve recordings, and collaborations with artists such as LeRoi Moore, Jan van Olffen, Jan Wolfkamp, and Hubert Heeringa, Greg Howard developed unmatched expertise and mastery of the Chapman Stick. He was also a respected teacher and published two method books and a DVD for the instrument. He will be deeply missed by many in the Chapman Stick community and music industry. Tributes to his memory were shared on social media by friends, fellow musicians, and fans.