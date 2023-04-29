Death – Obituary News : Death of Horslips Guitarist Johnny Fean: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the reason for Johnny Fean’s death? How did the legendary guitarist from Horslips pass away?

Irish Musician Johnny Fean Passes Away at 71: A Loss for Celtic Rock

Irish Celtic rock music has suffered a significant loss with the passing of Johnny Fean, a celebrated guitarist who played a crucial role in the success of the popular rock group Horslips. Fean passed away at the age of 71, leaving behind a legacy that will always be remembered by his fans and fellow musicians.

Horslips took to Facebook to express their deep sorrow over the loss of their long-time friend and collaborator and extended their condolences to Fean’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. The band paid tribute to Fean’s exceptional talent and the significant impact he had on their music, acknowledging that his absence will be deeply felt.

Who Was Johnny Fean?

Born on November 17th, 1951, Fean spent his formative years in Limerick and Shannon, County Clare, where he quickly became proficient in playing guitar, banjo, mandolin, and harmonica. During his teenage years, Fean performed in sessions in Limerick and County Clare, and his musical influences shifted from rock to blues, which he seamlessly incorporated into his guitar style.

He formed a group called Sweet Street with Joe O’Donnell on electric fiddle and Eugene Wallace and later joined Jeremiah Henry, a rock and blues band, where he idolized Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton. Fean ultimately left Jeremiah Henry in 1970 to return to playing traditional music in Limerick.

Horslips Guitarist Johnny Fean Dies Aged 71

The iconic Irish rock band Horslips has announced the passing of their beloved guitarist, Johnny Fean, who passed away at the age of 71 in his home in Shannon, County Clare. In a touching statement, the band expressed their deep sorrow and paid tribute to Fean’s immense talent, describing him as their best friend, creative collaborator, and guitar hero for over 50 years.

They also fondly remembered him as one of the sweetest individuals in the rock and roll world. Horslips gained popularity in the 1970s for their unique fusion of rock music and traditional Irish melodies, some of which were inspired by Celtic folklore. Fean’s contribution to the band’s sound and success will always be remembered by his fans and fellow musicians.

How Did Johnny Fean Die?

Horslips shared the news of Fean’s demise on their Facebook page and paid tribute to the legendary guitarist, offering their condolences to his wife, Maggie, as well as his siblings and extended family. While there has been no official disclosure of the cause of Johnny Fean’s death, his fans, and the music community continue to mourn the loss of this talented musician.

Irish Times tweeted: “Irish musician Johnny Fean has passed away. He was a member of the band Horslips and will be deeply missed by his fans and fellow musicians.”

Conclusion

Johnny Fean’s contribution to the world of music will always be cherished. He was a talented musician who seamlessly incorporated blues into his guitar style and played a crucial role in the success of Horslips. His fans, friends, and family will always remember him as a kind and sweet individual who left an indelible mark on the world of Celtic rock music.