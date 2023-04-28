Death – Obituary News : Death of Inmate at Santa Rita Jail

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An inmate passed away at Santa Rita Jail.

Alameda County Sheriff’s officials confirmed the death of a 26-year-old inmate at Santa Rita Jail on Thursday, April 1, 2021. The inmate was booked into the jail on March 28, 2021, by the Livermore police and was placed in a cell in the jail’s Restrictive Housing Unit 1 due to his “extensive assaultive history on staff.” The inmate’s name was not released by the authorities.

During the intake process, the inmate reportedly admitted to using drugs the day before his arrest. However, the Sheriff’s Office stated that no cause for concern was found during the medical and mental health intake process. On Thursday, around 10:35 a.m., a deputy allegedly saw the inmate drinking an excessive amount of water from the sink in his cell and vomiting. The authorities then shifted him to the jail’s Outpatient Housing Unit for observation.

Later in the day, at around 3:25 p.m., the inmate was found unresponsive in his bed. Despite the life-saving measures administered by the jail medical staff and paramedics, the inmate was pronounced dead at 4:05 p.m. The authorities are trying to locate the man’s family, who they believe are in Mexico.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau will determine the cause of death. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office was notified of the death, and a report will be submitted to the California Attorney General’s Office. The investigation is still ongoing.

The death of the inmate at Santa Rita Jail has raised concerns about the conditions of the jail and the treatment of inmates. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office has not released any further information about the incident. The authorities have asked the public to respect the inmate’s privacy and to refrain from making any racist, discriminatory, vulgar, or threatening statements in the comments section.