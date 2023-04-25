Death – Obituary News : Death of Irish Footballer David Saunders

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Irish soccer player David Saunders has passed away, according to his obituary. Saunders was a beloved member of the soccer community and his passing is deeply felt by all who knew him. He will be remembered fondly for his talent and his passion for the sport. Rest in peace, David Saunders.

The Irish sports world lost one of its talented athletes on Monday when amputee football player David Saunders passed away. Saunders had played for the Cork City football club and was known for his technique and accuracy from a distance. He had also been active in the sports world for a long time and was part of the Irish Amputee Football Association.

A Life of Overcoming Challenges

David Saunders had overcome cancer twice as a young boy, losing one of his legs in the process. Despite this setback, he lived as a cancer-free person for 26 years and achieved a lot during that period. Saunders was also a teacher and was capped for Ireland (or the international amputee side) thirty-eight times.

Tributes Pour In

The untimely death of David Saunders sent shockwaves through the entire country, with tributes pouring into social media. Cork City Football Club, who shared the tragic news of Saunders’ passing with the media, paid tribute by stating, “Everyone at Cork City FC is devastated by the death of amputee soccer player David Saunders. At this terrible time, our thoughts are with David’s family and friends. David, please rest in peace. One of our own.”

The Irish Amputee Football Association also tweeted their condolences, saying, “Anyone who had the honor of meeting David Saunders could not help but be inspired by the player and gentleman he was.”

A Devastating Diagnosis

It has been reported that Saunders was diagnosed with advanced sarcoma for the third time earlier this year. He battled the nasty disease, but it appears that the amputee soccer player’s death is related to his illness.

A Family Left Behind

David Saunders leaves behind his young family, including his wife, Anne Marie McGrath, and his two young children, Jack and Aoibhin. As a husband and father, Saunders asked for help before his death, stating, “Any donation, no matter little or big, would be highly appreciated and would help to decrease the financial toll that cancer leaves behind.”

David Saunders may have passed away, but his legacy as a talented athlete who overcame adversity and inspired those around him will live on.