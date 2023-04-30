Death – Obituary News : Death of Jim Donnelly, Member of Musical Society Mildura Inc

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jim Donnelly, a member of the Musical Society Mildura Inc, has passed away. His obituary has been recorded in the database.

Remembering Jim Donnelly

An Active Member of the Musical Society Mildura Inc

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jim Donnelly, a beloved member of the Mildura community and an active participant in the musical society. Jim’s family was known to many in town as close and trusted friends, and his absence will be greatly felt.

A Life of Dedication to the Theater

Jim had a long history of involvement with the Musical Society Mildura Inc, and he was widely recognized as an exceptional supporter of theater both on and off stage. His tireless contributions to the society earned him the honor of a life membership, which allowed the society to receive funds from his estate. Jim’s presence was always uplifting, thanks to his warped sense of humor, wide education, and kind heart.

The Legacy of a Kind and Gentle Giant

Jim’s kindness and talent left a lasting imprint on the hearts of all who saw him perform. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Judy, children Jenny, Bridget, and Brad, and the rest of his family during this difficult time.

In Remembrance

Jim Donnelly’s passing is a great loss to the Mildura community and the Musical Society Mildura Inc. We honor his memory and the contributions he made to the theater. May his legacy live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.