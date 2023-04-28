Death – Obituary News : Death of Malayali Nurse: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What caused the death of the Malayali nurse?

Princy Xavier: A Tribute to the Malayali Nurse Who Died of COVID-19 in Germany

Who Was Princy Xavier?

Princy Joseph Xavier was a 54-year-old nurse from Angamaly, Kerala, who passed away in Cologne, Germany, due to COVID-19 on April 27, 2020. She had been working as a nurse at a nursing home in Cologne, where she was suspected to have contracted the virus while providing care to those with COVID-19. Princy had worked as a nurse in Germany for 30 years and was survived by her husband, Xavier, and daughter, Athira.

Princy Xavier Death Reason: How Did Malayali Nurse Die?

According to reports, Princy Xavier was admitted to the hospital on April 7, 2020, after she tested positive for COVID-19. She underwent treatment for the virus for 20 days before passing. Princy developed symptoms like fever and cough but tested negative twice despite having symptoms. Her infection was confirmed only during a third swab test, almost three weeks after she first experienced symptoms.

The Family of Princy Xavier

Princy Xavier was survived by her husband, Xavier, and daughter, Athira. Her husband was in Germany at the time of her death, while her daughter was settled in London. The family hails from Vettithuruthu, Karthikappally, in Kerala. Due to travel restrictions, Xavier’s husband and daughter could not attend her funeral in Germany.

The Risks Healthcare Workers Face

Princy Xavier’s death serves as a reminder of the risks healthcare workers face while providing care to COVID-19 patients, even with proper precautions. Her death was one of the many deaths of Keralites due to COVID-19 worldwide, and she will be remembered as a dedicated nurse who gave her life in service to others.

A Final Note

Princy Xavier’s death reason has been a subject of speculation, but her legacy as a nurse who served tirelessly for 30 years in Germany will not be forgotten. Her death is a tragic reminder of the toll the pandemic has taken on healthcare workers and their families, and we honor her memory and sacrifice.