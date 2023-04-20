Death – Obituary News : “Death of Moonbin from Astro prompts LE SSERAFIM to cancel ‘Knowing Bros’ press photo.”

Due to the unfortunate passing of Astro member Moonbin, the girl group LE SAERAFIM has decided to call off their press photo session scheduled for the “Knowing Bros” show. #LE_SSERAFIM #르세라핌

Recently, the K-pop world has been shaken by the news of the death of Astro group member Moonbin. Many fans and fellow idols have expressed their grief and condolences over the loss. One girl group, LE SAERAFIM, even canceled their press photo for “Knowing Bros” in light of this tragic event.

Moonbin was a talented and beloved member of the K-pop community, and his passing has had a profound impact on those who knew him and those who admired him from afar. As news of his death spread, fans took to social media to share their memories of him, express their sadness, and pay tribute to his legacy.

LE SAERAFIM, a rising girl group in the K-pop scene, was scheduled to appear on “Knowing Bros,” a popular variety show, for a press photo. However, the group made the decision to cancel their appearance in light of Moonbin’s passing. This decision shows the respect and empathy that fellow idols have for one another, and the importance of putting their emotions and well-being first during difficult times.

The cancellation of LE SAERAFIM’s press photo is just one example of the ways in which the K-pop community has come together during this trying time. Fans and idols alike have shown their support for Moonbin’s family and friends, and have shared messages of love and encouragement for one another.

Moonbin’s passing is a reminder of the fragility of life, and the importance of cherishing the moments we have with our loved ones. His talent, dedication, and kind spirit will be deeply missed by many, and his legacy will continue to inspire and uplift those who knew him.

As the K-pop world continues to mourn Moonbin’s death, it is important for us all to come together and support one another during this difficult time. We must honor his memory by continuing to create and spread love and positivity, and by cherishing the moments we have with those we hold dear. Rest in peace, Moonbin. You will be greatly missed.

Amid the news of the death of Astro group member Moonbin, girl group LE SAERAFIM canceled their press photo for “Knowing Bros”.#LE_SSERAFIM #르세라핌 pic.twitter.com/fP78awjq0u — ʚSSERAFIMERSɞ (@Sserafimers) April 20, 2023

