Death – Obituary News : Death of Paul Van Vliet’s Wife.

Paul van Vliet: A Life in Cabaret

Paul van Vliet was a beloved Dutch cabaret artist, born on September 10, 1935, in The Hague. He came from a family of artists, with both of his parents being visual artists and his father also being an art teacher, puppeteer, and amateur playwright. His paternal grandfather served in the House of Representatives for the Anti-Revolutionary Party for many years.

Early Life and Education

During the German occupation, Paul attended four primary schools and in the last children’s transport to Friesland, he “freshened up” in Garijp and called himself Pauke Vlietstra. He then attended Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet, where he wrote his own cabaret programs and performed with Dolf de Vries.

Career in Cabaret

After military service, Paul started his own cabaret company, PePijn, in his own theatre. He borrowed 64,000 guilders to convert an empty warehouse in the Nieuwe Schoolstraat into an “intimate” theatre. The opening took place on December 18, 1964, and Cabaret PePijn presented the first program, “Oh, Pardon”.

Cabaret PePijn closed in 1971, but Theater PePijn continued to exist under Paul’s management. The theatre grew into a breeding ground and springboard for young comedians, and claims to be the busiest theatre in the Netherlands with two hundred performances per year.

Solo Career and My Fair Lady

Paul’s solo career began after the dissolution of Cabaret PePijn, and his shows were among the best-attended performances in the Netherlands and Flanders, with high viewing figures. In 1994, Van Vliet played the lead role of Professor Henry Higgins in the Dutch production of the musical My Fair Lady, which proved to be a success.

One-Man Shows and Love Letters

After two years of My Fair Lady, Paul returned to his own world in 1997 with a one-man show. Up to and including 2004, he created three more programs and a Tour de chant with the Residentie Orkest conducted by Jurre Haanstra. In 2007, he made a foray into the big stage with Anne-Wil Blankers in Love Letters, which was repeated for two seasons due to its success.

Personal Life and Legacy

Van Vliet married his wife, Liselore Gerritsen, in 1963, and they had two children together. Sadly, she passed away in 2020 after 57 years of marriage.

Throughout his illustrious career, Paul van Vliet has established himself as one of the most beloved and successful Dutch cabaret artists. His influence on the world of cabaret will be felt for generations to come.