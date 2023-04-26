Death – Obituary News : “Death of Qawwali Singer Aziz Nazan – Who Was He?”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who was Aziz Nazan? The Qawwali Singer has passed away.

Aziz Nazan: An Iconic Qawwali Singer

Early Life and Career

Aziz Nazan was born on April 8, 1941, in Delhi, India, as the son of a renowned Qawwali singer, Abdul Karim. At the age of 10, Nazan began his musical journey and started performing at various religious events and festivals. He was trained in classical music and became famous for his unique style of Qawwali singing.

Career Highlights

Over the years, Nazan’s popularity grew, and he was recognized as one of the best Qawwali artists of his time. He released several hit Qawwali albums and performed at numerous concerts worldwide. Some of his most popular songs include “Yeh Jo Halka Suroor Hai,” “Chadta Suraj Dheere,” and “Allah Hu Allah Hu.” Nazan also collaborated with other famous Qawwali singers, such as Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Sabri Siblings, and Fareed Ayaz.

Legacy

Despite passing away in 1996, Nazan’s legacy lives on. His music continues to inspire new generations of Qawwali singers, and his contributions to Indian music are recognized and celebrated to this day.

Listening to Aziz Nazan’s Music

If you’re interested in listening to Aziz Nazan’s music, there are several options available to you. You can find his albums on popular streaming services, such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. You can also purchase his albums on sites like Amazon and eBay or visit your local music store to see if they carry any of his work.

Conclusion

Aziz Nazan was a true icon in the world of Qawwali music, and his contribution to the genre will never be forgotten. If you love Qawwali music, we highly recommend giving his music a listen. With his unique voice and incredible talent, Aziz Nazan truly was exceptional.