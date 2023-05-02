Death – Obituary News : Death of SA academic leader and NWU transformer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sad News: Vaal University of Technology’s Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Prof Dan Kgwadi, Has Passed Away

It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the passing of Prof Dan Kgwadi, the Vice-Chancellor and Principal of Vaal University of Technology (VUT). Prof Kgwadi passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, after a prolonged illness. His death has left the VUT community and the academic world in shock and mourning.

Who was Prof Dan Kgwadi?

Prof Dan Kgwadi was a highly-respected academic who was widely acclaimed for his transformational leadership at North-West University VUT. He was chosen as the Vice-Chancellor of VUT last year on Feb 1. His probation was to have lasted six months only, but it was extended till Jan 31, 2023, on condition to submit his probation report by the time.

How did Prof Dan Kgwadi pass away?

According to sources, Prof Kgwadi lost his battle with a prolonged illness on Sunday night. The chairperson of the institution, Professor Mandla Radebe, confirmed his passing during a campus communique, stating that Prof Kgwadi succumbed to his illness. Although the exact cause of his death has not been specified, it is believed that his illness was the result of a long-term health condition.

The legacy of Prof Dan Kgwadi

Prof Kgwadi was a mentor and role model to many students and colleagues within the academic community. He was committed to making a positive impact in the lives of young people, particularly those from rural areas. His contributions to the TeMo Foundation NPO and other development programs have been invaluable. His passing is a great loss to the academic world and the wider community.

Final thoughts

The passing of Prof Dan Kgwadi has left a huge void in the academic community and the Vaal University of Technology. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, colleagues, and students during this difficult time. Prof Kgwadi will always be remembered for his dedication to education and his contributions to the transformation of the academic landscape in South Africa. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

