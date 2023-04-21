Death – Obituary News : Death of Scott Joye: Prominent Attorney in Myrtle Beach

Scott Joy, a well-known lawyer in Myrtle Beach, has passed away. What was the cause of his death?

The city of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and its legal community are mourning the loss of Scott Joy, a well-respected attorney who passed away unexpectedly on April 19, 2023. The news of his passing has left a profound impact on both his colleagues and the wider community.

Scott Joye was an esteemed member of the Horry and Georgetown County Bar, where he was known for his legal prowess as a defense attorney. He was a partner at Joy Napier Risher & Hardin LLC in Murrell’s Inlet and had a strong reputation in the legal community. But he was also known for his love of the outdoors and his passion for fishing. He would often organize fish roasts to showcase his latest catch and hosted an annual fish fry for law enforcement at his inlet in Murrells. He would invite law enforcement officials from Holly and Georgetown counties to enjoy fellowship and camaraderie, earning him much admiration in his community.

Scott’s legal career was built on a strong foundation, having worked as a former legal secretary for Honorary Circuit Judge Sidney Floyd and as a former assistant attorney for the 14th Circuit Attorney’s Office before practicing as a private attorney in Inlet. He was a regular visitor to his United Methodist Church in Bellin and was a prominent figure in the local community. His sudden passing at the age of 54 has left a void in the hearts and minds of those who knew him personally and professionally.

It is essential to wait for official confirmation before accepting anything about the cause of Scott’s death. His passing has left many shocked and heartbroken. In these difficult times, it’s important to extend our condolences and support to Scott Joy’s family, friends, and colleagues and honor his memory by reflecting on his impact on our communities and the legal profession.

The legal community and the city of Myrtle Beach have lost a great attorney in Scott Joy, but his legacy will continue to live on through his contributions to his community and the legal profession.

Remembering Scott Joye



Scott Joye was a beloved member of the Myrtle Beach community, admired equally for his legal skills and his passion for outdoor activities. As a well-respected defense attorney, he was known for his dedication to his clients and his unwavering commitment to justice. His annual fish fry for law enforcement officials was a testament to his generosity and his desire to create a sense of camaraderie within the community. He was highly regarded by his colleagues at Joy Napier Risher & Hardin LLC, and his passing has left a significant void within the Horry and Georgetown County Bar.

The Legacy of Scott Joye



Scott Joye will always be remembered for his many contributions to the legal profession and his community. He was an excellent attorney, but he was also a generous and kind person who cared deeply about those around him. His passion for fishing and the outdoors was contagious, and many in his community benefited from his love for the sport. Scott Joye’s legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him and the many lives he touched.