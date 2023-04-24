Death – Obituary News : Death of Sidi Mouaz Al-Nass: Explanation Given

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned Munshid Sidi Mouaz Al-Nass Dies

Sidi Mouaz Al-Nass, a well-known munshid, passed away in Houston earlier today after spending a week in the hospital with a serious condition. He was the son of Shaykh Samir, a distinguished Syrian scholar, who had earned medical degrees in Syria and the United States.

How Did Sidi Mouaz Al-Nass Die?

According to a Facebook post by his friend Khalid Latif, Sidi Mouaz Al-Nass was brought to the hospital last week for a serious condition. Unfortunately, he passed away. The cause of death has left the community inconsolable.

Who Was Sidi Mouaz Al-Nass?

Syrian-born Sidi Mouaz Al-Nass was born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He studied tajweed and fiqh under his father and received instruction from masters in inshad and maqamat. He graduated from a Syrian institution with a degree in the management information system. Sidi Mouaz has participated in several musical performances in the USA, UK, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia as a skilled vocalist and percussionist.

His father, Shaykh Samir, is an authentic traditional scholar who has devoted his life to learning the Islamic sciences from eminent figures in Syria, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. He often runs educational programmes in North America and England.

Tributes to Sidi Mouaz Al-Nass

Many people expressed their profound sympathies to his family and expressed how much they loved him.

Amjed Zafar wrote: “Devastated to hear about the passing of my teacher, friend, and mentor Sidi Mohammad Mouaz Al-Nass”

ADeynika Mendes wrote: “May God grant Sidi Mohammad Mouaz Al-Nass the highest Firdaws without suffering or reckoning and comfort the hearts of his family and the thousands of people who love him and were touched by his voice. He was such a beautiful soul, a lover of the Prophet (salla’llahu alayhi wa alihi wa sallam), and a masterful munshid (sacred singer). My deepest condolences to his family.”

The Risala Foundation, a charity organization where Sidi Mouaz was close to, is hosting a campaign, and the money raised will be transferred right to the family of Mouaz Al-Nass.

To Donate: https://www.launchgood.com/campaign/support_from_sidi_mouaz_alnass#!/

Final Thoughts

One of the worst things anyone can go through in life is losing a loved one. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sidi Mouaz Al-Nass’s loved ones, family, and friends. May he rest in peace.