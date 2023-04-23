Death – Obituary News : Death of Young Boxer: Uncovering the Cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Talented Young Boxer Killed in Early Morning Sligo Crash

This morning, news broke that Oran Gethins, a talented young boxer from Sligo, Ireland, died in a car accident. The news has since gone viral on all social media platforms and news channels, and people are eager to know more about the incident.

A Tribute to Oran Gethins

The Sean McDermott Boxing Club in Manorhamilton, where Gethins trained, posted a tribute to him on social media. They wrote, “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic passing of club member Oran Gethins. Oran started with us when he was seven. He was a pleasure to train, always ready to learn, and he was a very well-respected young guy in and out of the ring.”

Gethins’ Achievements

According to the club, Gethins had won an Irish title for them in 2016. His father was also a junior section coach for the boxing club. The post continued, “Our heartfelt condolences go out to his father, mother, and younger brother, and also to the extended Gethins and Gallagher family at this heartbreaking time. Rest in peace champ.”

The Accident Details

The accident occurred in Rathbrughan, Sligo, not far from Gethins’ home. He was just 20 years old. Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward, and they are also asking for road users to provide camera footage.

The family’s privacy should be respected during this difficult time, and we will update with further information as it becomes available. Gethins was loved by many, and his loss is deeply felt by the entire community.

In Conclusion

It is always heartbreaking when a young and talented individual passes away tragically. Gethins’ family, friends, and fans are all struggling to come to terms with his loss. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. We hope that the family can find some solace in the fact that Gethins had many achievements in his short life and touched the lives of many people.