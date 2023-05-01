Death – Obituary News : Death Toll on the Death Star in ‘Star Wars’?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the death toll on the Death Star in “Star Wars”?

Imperial Casualties in Star Wars’ Death Stars and Starkiller Base

Introduction

The Star Wars franchise is known for its epic battles and superweapons, including the Death Star 1.0 and 2.0, and Starkiller Base. However, the destruction caused by these superweapons resulted in millions of casualties, raising questions about the morality of the Empire and First Order.

Death Star 1.0

According to official Star Wars lore, 1,565,231 people died on Death Star 1.0. However, a realistic analysis puts the number at 273,195. Regardless, the destruction of Alderaan resulted in the death of two billion people, minus 60,000 off-planet at the time.

Death Star 2.0

Death Star 2.0 was chock-full of troopers, pilots, and independent contractors. The destruction of the superweapon resulted in just over 2.4 million deaths and the loss of infrastructure to the tune of 1.17 trillion galactic credits.

Starkiller Base

Starkiller Base was a planet-wide superweapon that took out entire star systems from halfway across the galaxy. The destruction of the Hosnian System resulted in an estimated 155 billion deaths.

Conclusion

The casualties caused by these superweapons are truly tragic, with innocent and guilty alike falling victim. While we rejoice in the Rebel victories, we must never forget those who were lost. However, those who knowingly helped the Empire and First Order are not to be mourned. They were complicit in the destruction caused by these superweapons.