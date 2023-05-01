Death – Obituary News : Death Toll on the Death Star in “Star Wars”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the Death Toll on the Death Star in 'Star Wars'?

The Death Stars and Starkiller Base in the Star Wars franchise have resulted in shockingly high numbers of deaths, leaving one to wonder about the innocent victims and Imperial loyalists who lost their lives while working on these superweapons. The first Death Star’s destruction resulted in 1,565,231 deaths, split between Stormtroopers, Imperial garrisons, and passengers. However, using statistics, the realistic number of deaths is 273,195. The destruction of Death Star 2.0 and Starkiller Base resulted in over 2.4 million and 750,000 deaths, respectively. These numbers, though astronomical, require perspective. The destruction of Alderaan by the first Death Star resulted in the loss of two billion people, but the destruction of the Hosnian System by Starkiller Base killed an estimated 155 billion people. These casualties indiscriminately took the lives of the young, old, and innocent. It is important to celebrate the victories seen in the Star Wars films but never forget the lives lost. However, those who knowingly helped the Empire and the First Order were jerks.