Death – Obituary News : Deborah Dobbins, Former Employee of LaGrange High School, Dies

Deborah Dobbins, a former employee of LaGrange High School, has passed away.

Deborah Dobbins: Remembering a Beloved Colleague, Friend, and Family Member

On April 26, 2023, the LaGrange High School community received the heartbreaking news of the unexpected passing of Deborah Dobbins, a former employee who had touched the lives of countless students, colleagues, friends, and family members over the years.

While the cause of her death remains undisclosed, her impact on others was abundantly clear. LaGrange High School honored her legacy with a heartfelt tribute on their official Facebook page, expressing their deep sorrow and condolences to her loved ones.

Deborah had worked as a paraprofessional and computer lab facilitator at LaGrange High School from 2005 to 2020, where she had regularly demonstrated her dedication to her students and colleagues. Her warm and lively personality, as well as her compassion and care for others, had made her a beloved member of the community.

The pictures that accompanied the tribute showcased Deborah’s fun-loving and spunky spirit, which had brightened many days for those around her. Her sense of humor and willingness to always lend a helping hand had made a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

As news of her passing spread, friends and family members expressed their shock and sadness, mourning the loss of a kind and caring woman who had brought joy into their lives. Many shared stories of moments they had shared together, highlighting her infectious laughter, quick wit, and unwavering kindness.

Deborah’s passing serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing each moment with those we love. Though she may no longer be with us, her spirit and impact on others will continue to live on in the hearts and memories of those who knew her.

To Deborah’s family and friends, LaGrange High School, and the larger community, we offer our sincerest condolences and support during this difficult time. May the memory of Deborah Dobbins bring comfort and peace to all those who had the honor of knowing her.