Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

]

I’m sorry, but you have not provided the original title for me to rewrite. Please provide the original title so I can assist you better.

Tragic Vehicle Accident Claims the Life of an 11-Year-Old Student in North Columbus, Ohio

On Tuesday, April 2, 2023, the North Columbus community was left devastated by a fatal vehicle accident that claimed the life of an 11-year-old student from Perry Middle School. The victim, identified as Elia Barbon, was an accomplished dancer for the Cutting Edge Centre who had a bright future ahead of her.

According to reports, the accident occurred at the intersection of North High Street and Lazelle Road at 6:30 in the morning. The collision involved a Kia and a tractor-trailer, and sadly, Elia was pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital for treatment and were reported to be in stable condition.

The news of Elia’s passing sent shockwaves throughout the community, as she was a beloved member of the Perry Middle School family. In a letter distributed to district families, Superintendent Trent Bowers expressed his condolences and assured them that counseling and support staff were available to those in need.

“We understand that the loss of a young life is an unspeakable sorrow, and our thoughts and condolences go out to the family, friends, and loved ones affected by this loss. All those who knew the student would feel a vacuum left by her loss because she was a cherished member of our school community,” Bowers wrote.

As the community mourns the loss of Elia, the Cutting Edge Centre has set up a GoFundMe account to assist with collecting money for her family during this difficult time. Details of the funeral services will be released at a later date.

The tragic accident is a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need to be vigilant while driving. Our hearts go out to Elia’s family, friends, and all those affected by this senseless tragedy.

News Source : We Publish News

Source Link :Obituary, Cause Of Death, Funeral/