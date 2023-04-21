Death – Obituary News : Deceased’s Passing and Funeral Arrangements

Rewritten: The remembrance of a beloved one, Reasons for passing away, Final farewell

It is with heavy hearts that we remember our dear friend, who has passed away. She brought joy and laughter to all who knew her. The cause of her passing was unexpected, but we take comfort in knowing that she is now at peace.

We will gather to honor our friend at her funeral, where we will share memories and celebrate her life. Although we will dearly miss her presence, we know that she will always live on in our hearts and in the memories we have shared.

Rest in peace dear friend, until we meet again.

Tragic news: Luke Kates dies in accident

The Lees Summit community is mourning the loss of Luke Kates, who tragically passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Kates, also known as “Daddy” to many, had been living in the area for some time.

It has been reported that Kates died as a result of injuries sustained in a collision, but no further details have been made public regarding the circumstances of the accident.

A life well-lived and deeply mourned

Those who knew Luke Kates have been left devastated by his sudden passing. Friends and family have taken to social media to express their heartfelt condolences and pay tribute to a beloved member of the community.

One friend wrote, “Thank you for always being there for my family Luke Kates! I cannot describe my sadness for your family and Karina Kates. You lived life to the fullest; it sucks you were taken so soon. I hope Shane McCulloch greeted you, and now he can show you around the ultimate paradise. You will never be forgotten, and I’ll be there for your family just like you were for me.”

Kates was a well-known figure in the Disney community and was adored by many for his larger-than-life personality and kind heart.

Fondly remembered by family

Luke Kates was born and raised in Oak Grove, Missouri alongside his siblings, Jake and Lori. He eventually settled in Lees Summit, where he met and married his beloved wife Karina Kates on November 11, 2018. The couple went on to welcome two children, Beckett and Nova.

Fund set up for burial expenses

In the wake of Luke Kates’ untimely death, his brother Jake has launched a GoFundMe appeal to raise funds for his burial service. The campaign has a goal of $50,000, and already has received over $29,000 in donations from more than 260 contributors.

Farewell to a beloved member of the community

The passing of Luke Kates has left a hole in the heart of the Lees Summit community. He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all who knew him.

Amelia Warner Amelia Warner writes all the Latest Articles. She mostly covers Entertainment topics, but at times loves to write about movie reviews as well.