Death – Obituary News : “Delaware University Car Crash Leaves Sabrina Navaretta in Critical Condition”

Sabrina Navaretta was critically injured in a car accident at the University of Newark in Delaware. The incident involved Brett Barley.

Teenage Girl in Critical Condition After Two-Vehicle Accident in Newark

On Friday night, a two-vehicle accident in Newark resulted in a 16-year-old girl being in critical condition, according to local authorities. The incident occurred at the intersection of Library Avenue and Wyoming Road, and emergency responders from County Paramedics, Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder, and the University of Delaware’s Emergency Care Unit arrived on the scene shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Six individuals were discovered at the scene, with the young girl trapped inside one of the vehicles and sustaining multiple injuries. Rescuers were able to extract her from the scene in just 20 minutes, and she was given immediate medical attention before being transported to Christiana Hospital’s Emergency Room.

Four other individuals were also transported to the emergency room, while one person declined medical attention at the scene. The authorities in Newark are currently investigating the crash, which resulted in Library Avenue being closed in both directions between Wyoming Road and Farm Lane for approximately 3 hours.

