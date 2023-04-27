Death – Obituary News : Dereham: Kevin Barnetson’s fatal fall ruled accidental

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Kevin Barnetson: A Dereham Community Grieves

Fond Memories of a Dereham Native

The passing of Kevin Barnetson, a man very much entrenched in the mid-Norfolk community of Dereham, has left his local town residents with a great sense of loss. Known as “a Dereham boy through and through,” Kevin was a familiar sight on daily walks with his springer spaniel companion, Jack.

A Life Dedicated to Many Talents

Kevin’s daughter, Hayley Barnard, shared that her father was a gifted plasterer who always left a “load of mess behind him.” However, that never deterred him from tackling odd jobs despite having retired. Kevin’s interests went beyond his professional skills as he enjoyed indulging in a glass or two of red wine at his favourite watering hole, The Red Lion.

Dog Lover and Family Man

Kevin was also a private and sociable man, enjoying the company of family and friends. As Hayley mentioned, he and his canine companion Jack were inseparable, strolling through town daily. Jack would often be seen with a ball in his mouth, sitting loyally by Kevin’s side, who loved nothing more than talking about his day with friends at The Red Lion.

Tragic Circumstances of a Sudden Demise

The retirement days that Kevin so deserved were cut short when his landlord, Richard Sturman, found him lying at the bottom of the stairs of his Wellington Road flat, injured and unable to contact anyone. Police investigations revealed Kevin’s death to be an accident caused by his fall down the stairs.

A Community Mourns

Kevin’s death has left a gaping hole in the Dereham community. His good friend, Kiera Mcpherson, organised a fundraiser for him via Go Fund Me. In a touching tribute, Kiera spoke about his bubbly and happy nature, his love for everyone, and his best friend, Jack.

Kevin’s funeral was held at Breckland Crematorium, where donations were raised for The Dogs Trust and East Anglian Air Ambulance, two charities close to his own heart.

Through Kevin Barnetson’s life, he showed the values of companionship, dedication, and good-heartedness that he shared with his dog Jack and his community. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.