Death – Obituary News : Dereham man’s stair fall ruled accidental

Remembering Kevin Barnetson: A Beloved Dereham Local who Left a Hole in His Community

Tributes Flood in for Dereham Local Kevin Barnetson

The late Kevin Barnetson was known for being a true “Dereham boy,” and his passing has left a void in the hearts of those in his local area. The 66-year-old was a well-known figure in his hometown of mid-Norfolk, often seen walking his faithful companion Jack, a springer spaniel, around town.

Daughter Remembers Talented Plasterer Father

Hayley Barnard, daughter of Kevin Barnetson, spoke at the inquest at Norfolk Coroner’s Court and revealed how her father would call her twice a week. “He was a talented plasterer and liked to make a load of mess behind him. He was able to put his hand to anything. He had recently retired but still did odd jobs.

A Man of Simple Pleasures

Barnetson relished walks in town with his dog, often stopping by his local pub, The Red Lion, for a glass of red wine and a delicious meal. He was a private person but cherished his circle of friends and family.

Mobility Challenges After Road Traffic Accident

15 years prior, an accident with a lorry had left Kevin struggling with mobility. Richard Sturman, Barnetson’s landlord of 54 years, noticed something amiss when he couldn’t contact the Dereham man one day. Sturman found Barnetson at the bottom of the stairs with a head injury, along with his dog Jack. Paramedics were called, but the 66-year-old was pronounced dead. A Home Office post-mortem determined that the head injury was the cause of death.

Fundraising Efforts and Heartfelt Tributes

At his funeral at Breckland Crematorium, donations were collected for The Dogs Trust and East Anglian Air Ambulance. Following Barnetson’s passing, friend Kiera Mcpherson organized a fundraiser via GoFundMe. She recalled Kevin as a sociable, bubbly man who would visit her at work every night with Jack by his side.

Conclusion of “Accident” Recorded by Assistant Coroner

Assistant coroner Samantha Gowward recorded a conclusion of “accident,” with a suspected fall down the stairs and high levels of alcohol in Kevin’s blood potentially contributing to his passing.

Though gone, Kevin Barnetson left a lasting impact on his community and will be fondly remembered by those who knew him.