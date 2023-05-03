Death – Obituary News : DeSantis’ Child Rapist Death Penalty Expansion: Legal Questions?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed a bill that expands the state’s death penalty to include child rapists, despite a 2008 U.S. Supreme Court decision that deemed capital punishment in such cases unconstitutional. The new law, which designates sexual battery of a person under 12 as a capital crime, is set to take effect on October 1st.

Prior to the Supreme Court’s ruling, six states had laws allowing the death penalty for the rape of a child. Although no executions took place under these laws, two men in Louisiana were sentenced to death for the crime. In Kennedy v. Louisiana, Justice Anthony Kennedy stated that the ruling applied to “crimes against individual persons” and not to offenses like “treason, espionage, terrorism and drug kingpin activity,” which are considered “offenses against the State.”

Currently, 27 states, the federal government, and the U.S. military authorize capital punishment. However, some states, like Colorado and Virginia, have recently abolished the death penalty. In other states where it is still legal, no executions have taken place in decades. Pennsylvania and Oregon’s most recent executions occurred in 1997.

Although some states allow the death penalty for non-murder offenses like treason, nobody is currently on death row for that crime. At the federal level, the death penalty can be imposed for non-murder crimes, including espionage, treason, and large-scale drug trafficking. However, nobody on federal death row is convicted of these offenses, and all sentences are tied to killings.

DeSantis also recently signed a bill lowering Florida’s threshold for imposing a death sentence, allowing juries to recommend execution with only eight out of 12 jurors in agreement. His office has stated that the governor is prepared to take the new child rapist death penalty law all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court to overrule previous decisions that have “unjustly shielded child rapists from the death penalty.”

In summary, Florida’s expansion of the death penalty to include child rapists is a controversial move that challenges previous Supreme Court rulings. While some states allow capital punishment for non-murder offenses, nobody is currently on death row for these crimes. The federal government allows the death penalty for certain non-murder offenses, but all federal death row inmates are convicted of killing.

