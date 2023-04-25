Death – Obituary News : Descartes’ Mysterious Death: How Did He Die?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Unexplained fatalities: What was the cause of Descartes’ demise?

The Mysterious Death of René Descartes

Introduction

René Descartes, a famous French philosopher and mathematician, is known for his works on modern scientific thought. His famous work, “Discourse on Method,” laid the foundations of modern philosophy and is still studied and debated today. However, the circumstances surrounding his death remain a mystery, with several theories suggesting different causes of death.

The Official Story

According to official documents, Descartes died on February 11, 1650, in Stockholm, Sweden, due to pneumonia. However, many inconsistencies have led to speculation about the true cause of his death.

Inconsistencies

One of the discrepancies in the official story is that Descartes was in good health in the days leading up to his death. He had mentioned in a letter to a friend that he was in good health and was working on his writings. In another letter written the day before his death, he made no mention of feeling ill, despite having been awake all night.

Moreover, considering that Descartes was an active individual who practiced horse riding and fencing, his sudden death due to pneumonia seems implausible. Some theorists have suggested that he may have been poisoned, but there is no concrete evidence to support this theory.

Another possibility is that Descartes may have died due to complications arising from chronic kidney disease. A letter that he wrote to a friend in 1647 suggests that he was suffering from urinary problems and kidney stones, which could have led to sepsis and ultimately caused his death.

Finally, a third theory is that Descartes died of a stroke. In a letter he wrote in 1648, he mentions having suffered from an “accident” that left him paralyzed on one side of his body, which could have been a stroke. Some speculate that he may have suffered another stroke, leading to his death.

Legacy

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his death, René Descartes’ influence on philosophy and mathematics cannot be understated. In his works, he emphasized the importance of observation and reason, laying the foundation for modern scientific thought. His famous phrase, “Cogito, ergo sum” (I think, therefore I am), has become a motto of rational thought and is still referenced today.

Conclusion

The death of René Descartes remains a mystery, with several theories suggesting different causes. However, his contributions to philosophy and mathematics remain invaluable, and his legacy continues to inspire and influence scholars today.