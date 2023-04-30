Death – Obituary News : “Designing Effective Suicide Registries: Guidelines”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Why Decriminalizing Suicide Alone is Not Enough

While decriminalizing suicide is important, it is not enough to address the underlying causes of suicidal behavior. Accurate data on suicide rates and attempts is critical to understanding the problem and developing effective prevention strategies.

Effective Prevention Strategies

Effective prevention strategies include providing crisis helplines, training health workers, establishing referral systems, implementing surveillance systems, conducting research, and evaluating interventions. Suicide registry databases can provide important information on demographics, risk factors, and trends in suicidal behavior. This information can be used to develop targeted suicide prevention interventions that address the needs of different populations.

Challenges and Risks

Collecting and reporting suicide data can be challenging due to stigma, fear of legal repercussions, and cultural or religious beliefs. Additionally, there is a risk of over-reliance on suicide registry databases, which can lead to a narrow focus on prevention efforts. Inadequate resources and infrastructure may also become obstacles in low-income countries. Cybersecurity risks also exist, as seen in the 2020 Vastaamo cyberattack.

Decriminalizing Suicide First

Decriminalizing suicide is crucial to capturing better data. Malaysia recently announced the abolishment of its suicide criminal offense and plans to develop a National Suicide and Fatal Injury Registry. However, the Malaysian Mental Health Act 2001 must be expanded to include suicidal behavior and other mental health conditions that may increase the risk of suicide.

Effective Data Collection

Encouraging mandatory reporting of suicide cases by relevant parties and providing clear guidelines on obtaining consent for data collection and sharing is necessary. Additionally, a mechanism for data protection and confidentiality that complies with international standards and ethical principles, along with an independent body or committee to periodically review and evaluate the suicide registry database, should ensure its quality and safety.

Support for Mental Health

Suicide registry databases are important tools for understanding and preventing suicide. However, countries must also be aware of the limitations and potential risks associated with them. By addressing these challenges, countries can develop effective suicide intervention strategies that address the unique needs of different individuals while protecting their privacy and dignity.

If you or someone you know needs help, reach out to the Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service, Talian Kasih, Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre, or Befrienders Kuala Lumpur.