Death – Obituary News : Details of Tarek Fatah’s Death: Find Out How He Passed Away

Tarek Fatah has reportedly passed away. The details surrounding his death are yet to be known.

Tarek Fatah: A Legacy of Advocacy and Journalism

Background

Tarek Fatah was a renowned Pakistani-Canadian journalist, author, and political activist. Born on November 20, 1949, in Karachi, he was known for his vocal criticism of Islamic extremism, terrorism, and the political and religious establishment in Pakistan. He was a celebrated advocate of queer rights, human rights, and a self-proclaimed “Midnight’s Child.”

Career and Contributions

Fatah began his career as a reporter for the Karachi Sun in 1970 before becoming an investigative reporter for Pakistan Television. However, the Zia-ul-Haq government charged him with sedition in 1977, forcing him to flee to Saudi Arabia. Eventually, he settled in Canada in 1987 and became a broadcaster for Toronto radio station CFRB Newstalk 1010. He later became a columnist for the Toronto Sun, where he continued to be a prominent voice in Canadian media.

Fatah’s work was widely respected and had a significant impact on the conversation around Islam, particularly in Canada, where he was based. He was a vocal advocate for the rights of marginalized communities and frequently spoke out against discrimination and bigotry. He was known for his advocacy of a liberal and progressive form of Islam and his opposition to sharia law.

Fatah received several awards and honors for his contributions to journalism and human rights. In 2007, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Canadian Ethnic Media Association. In 2012, he was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his work in promoting democracy and human rights, and in 2014, he received the Mackenzie King Award for his contributions to Canadian society.

Family and Personal Life

Tarek Fatah was survived by his wife Nargis Fatah, and two daughters, Natasha and Nazia Fatah. His wife is also a writer who resides in Toronto, Canada. The Fatah family has made significant contributions to the world of journalism and literature and will be remembered for their achievements.

Legacy

Sadly, Tarek Fatah passed away on April 24, 2023, at the age of 73 after a long battle with cancer. His legacy will live on through his writing and activism, which have helped to shape the conversation around Islam and its place in modern society. He will be remembered as a voice of the downtrodden, underdogs, and oppressed, and as a tireless advocate for justice, equality, and human rights. He will be deeply missed by those who knew him and admired his work.

Conclusion

Tarek Fatah was a trailblazer in the world of journalism and human rights activism. His contributions to the conversation around Islam and its place in modern society were significant and lasting, and his legacy will continue to inspire and influence people around the world. He will be remembered as a champion of progressive values, social justice, and the rights of marginalized communities.