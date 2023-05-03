Death – Obituary News : Detroit school closed as officials probe high flu cases

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District recently made the decision to close one of its schools after a kindergarten student passed away. The exact cause of death has not yet been determined by the medical examiner, but school officials are investigating an unusually high rate of flu symptoms among students in the early-grade levels, including fevers and vomiting.

In response to the situation, the district has been actively communicating with the Detroit Health Department. Together, they have agreed that the best course of action at this time is to close the school until Monday. This will allow families to monitor their children’s symptoms and give the school time to undergo a deep clean.

It’s always a difficult decision to close a school, especially in the middle of the week, but the safety and well-being of students must come first. The district has taken the appropriate steps to ensure that families are aware of the situation and that the school is taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of any illness.

While we don’t know the exact cause of the student’s death, this situation highlights the importance of taking flu symptoms seriously and seeking medical attention when necessary. Influenza can be a serious illness, especially for young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. The best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated each year, practice good hand hygiene, and stay home when sick.

As we move forward, it’s important for the district to continue to communicate with families and the community about any updates regarding the situation. It’s also important for families to remain vigilant about monitoring their children’s health and seeking medical attention if necessary.

In conclusion, the decision to close Garvey Academy was not taken lightly, but it was the right decision to protect the health and safety of students. The district and the Detroit Health Department are taking the necessary steps to investigate the situation, prevent the spread of illness, and support the families and staff at Garvey Academy. Our thoughts are with the family of the student who passed away, and we hope that the district’s response will help prevent any further illness or tragedy.

News Source : CBSDetroit

Source Link :Detroit school closes after students dies; officials investigate “unusually high rate” of flu-like cases/