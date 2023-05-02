Death – Obituary News : DH Peligro’s Cause of Death: Drugs or Health Issues?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dead Kennedys Drummer D.H. Peligro’s Cause of Death Finally Revealed

After months of uncertainty and speculation, it has recently been confirmed that Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro passed away due to the combined effects of fentanyl and heroin. The official autopsy report also revealed that the musician had non-small lung cancer, but it was the combination of drugs that ultimately caused his death. Peligro’s history of drug and alcohol abuse was also disclosed in the documents.

Initially, Peligro’s bandmates had shared a statement on Twitter last year stating that the drummer had died after sustaining trauma to his head following an accidental fall in his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28. However, the autopsy report contradicted this, revealing that Peligro did not have any traumatic injuries at the time of his death.

The Tragic Loss of a Musician and Friend

Peligro’s death was a devastating blow to his friends, colleagues, and fans. Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea, who had worked with Peligro in 1988 when the late drummer played for the band, shared a statement on Instagram expressing his heartbreak. Peligro’s contribution to Dead Kennedys was also significant; he joined the band in 1981 and recorded several studio albums with them before they disbanded.

A Troubled Past and Legacy

Unfortunately, Peligro’s drug addiction issues led to his firing from Red Hot Chili Peppers, and it was a battle that he continued to fight throughout his life. His cause of death has shed light on the tragic circumstances surrounding his passing and serves as a reminder of the dangers of substance abuse.

Despite his struggles, Peligro’s legacy as a musician lives on. He was an influential figure in the punk rock scene, and his contributions to Dead Kennedys’ music will always be remembered. His passing is a tragic loss, but his music will continue to inspire generations to come.

The Last Days of D.H. Peligro

Peligro played with Dead Kennedys in a concert in Spain just days before his death. It is unclear whether he knew about his cancer diagnosis at the time, but his cause of death has shed light on the circumstances surrounding his loss. His landlord discovered him unconscious in a bathroom, and despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The music world mourns the loss of D.H. Peligro, but his legacy will continue to live on through his music.

News Source : Music Times

Source Link :Drummer DH Peligro REAL Cause of Death Determined Months After Passing: Drugs or Health-Related?/