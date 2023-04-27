Death – Obituary News : Dick Groat, Former NL MVP, Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former MVP of the National League, Dick Groat, has passed away.

Former National League MVP and eight-time All-Star Dick Groat has passed away at the age of 92, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced. The Pirates owner, Bob Nutting, said in a statement that they were deeply saddened by Groat’s passing and that he was a beloved member of the Pirates family and Pittsburgh community. Nutting also mentioned that Groat had just been selected to the Pirates Hall of Fame, which was a great honor for him.

Groat was a Pittsburgh-area native and one of the best two-sport athletes ever. He not only played in Major League Baseball but also had a brief stint in the NBA, following a historic basketball career at Duke University, where his number is retired. Groat was the third overall pick in the 1952 NBA draft but wound up playing in just one season after enlisting in the Army and focusing on his baseball career following his discharge.

Groat played in parts of 14 Major League seasons, nine with the Pirates, three with the Cardinals, two with the Phillies, and one partial season with the Giants. He retired as a lifetime .286/.330/.366 batter with 2138 hits, 39 home runs, 352 doubles, 67 triples, 829 runs scored, and 707 runs batted in. He won World Series rings with the Pirates in 1960 and with the Cardinals in 1964, helping both clubs topple the Yankees in the Fall Classic.

Following his playing days, Groat spent 40 years as a broadcaster for the University of Pittsburgh’s men’s basketball team, further endearing himself to hometown fans and further establishing his legacy in his native city’s sporting lore.

Groat will be remembered as one of the greatest two-sport talents we’ve ever seen, a World Series champion in both Pittsburgh and St. Louis, and a beloved broadcaster in his hometown. We at MLBTR extend our condolences to his family, friends, loved ones, and the countless fans he accumulated over the course of a remarkable career.

Dick Groat passes away at 92

Former National League MVP and eight-time All-Star Dick Groat has passed away at the age of 92, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced.

Pirates owner Bob Nutting mourns Groat’s passing

Pirates owner Bob Nutting said in a statement that they were deeply saddened by Groat’s passing and that he was a beloved member of the Pirates family and Pittsburgh community. Nutting also mentioned that Groat had just been selected to the Pirates Hall of Fame, which was a great honor for him.

Groat’s career highlights

Groat was a Pittsburgh-area native and one of the best two-sport athletes ever. He not only played in Major League Baseball but also had a brief stint in the NBA, following a historic basketball career at Duke University, where his number is retired. Groat played in parts of 14 Major League seasons, nine with the Pirates, three with the Cardinals, two with the Phillies, and one partial season with the Giants. He retired as a lifetime .286/.330/.366 batter with 2138 hits, 39 home runs, 352 doubles, 67 triples, 829 runs scored, and 707 runs batted in. He won World Series rings with the Pirates in 1960 and with the Cardinals in 1964, helping both clubs topple the Yankees in the Fall Classic.

Groat’s legacy

Following his playing days, Groat spent 40 years as a broadcaster for the University of Pittsburgh’s men’s basketball team, further endearing himself to hometown fans and further establishing his legacy in his native city’s sporting lore. Groat will be remembered as one of the greatest two-sport talents we’ve ever seen, a World Series champion in both Pittsburgh and St. Louis, and a beloved broadcaster in his hometown. We at MLBTR extend our condolences to his family, friends, loved ones, and the countless fans he accumulated over the course of a remarkable career.