Death – Obituary News : Did Jock Zonfrillo Pass Away After Being Arrested?

Jock Zonfrillo: A Life in the Food Industry

Jock Zonfrillo, the late MasterChef Australia judge, had an impressive career in the food industry. He appeared on cooking shows such as Nomad Chef and Chef Exchange, and opened award-winning restaurants such as Restaurant Orana and Nonna Mallozzi. Zonfrillo’s involvement in the food industry began at an early age, and he even worked with Marco Pierre White at Restaurant Marco Pierre White.

Controversies and Scandals

Despite his success, Zonfrillo had a controversial life. His restaurants were the cause of many controversies, such as when he lit Martin Krammer’s pants on fire in 2002 for working slowly. Zonfrillo was fired from Restaurant 41 as a result, and Martin sued him for damages, receiving over $75,000 in 2007. Zonfrillo declared bankruptcy that same year after Martin’s creditor petition was approved by the Federal Magistrates Court.

Zonfrillo’s foundation management was also called into question in 2020, leading him to file a defamation suit against an Australian outlet. The outlet published a public apology and settled the case in court. In July 2021, Zonfrillo’s memoir, Last Shot, brought further controversy to his name.

Drug Addiction and Recovery

Zonfrillo was open about his former drug addiction in the media. He had a heroin addiction that took hold when he was just 15 years old, and he continued to use drugs until he became the head chef at Restaurant 41. After a nine-year battle with drug addiction, Zonfrillo was able to overcome it and focus on his career. He went on to become a MasterChef judge and married his partner, Lauren, in 2017.

The Rumor of Arrest

Despite Zonfrillo’s numerous controversies, there are no records indicating that he was ever arrested prior to his death. It is possible that rumors of his arrest were spread due to the controversy surrounding his life. However, no media outlet has covered this story.

A Tragic Loss

Jock Zonfrillo’s sudden death has left his family and fans in a state of shock and grief. He will be remembered for his contributions to the food industry and his colorful, albeit controversial, life.

