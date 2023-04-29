Death – Obituary News : Did Les Gold Pass Away from Heart Attack?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Did Les Gold pass away due to a heart attack?

Les Gold Heart Attack: Is Les Gold Still Alive?

Les Gold, the star of the popular reality TV show “Hardcore Pawn,” suffered a heart attack in 2018. Fans of the show were left wondering whether he survived the attack or not. In this article, we’ll provide you with an update on Les Gold’s health and how he’s doing now.

Les Gold’s Heart Attack

In September 2018, Les Gold suffered a heart attack while he was working out at the gym. He was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery to clear a blockage in his heart. Les’s son, Seth Gold, confirmed the news on Twitter, saying that his father was “doing well” and was “in good spirits.”

Fans of the show were concerned about Les’s health and started speculating about his condition on social media. Many people were wondering whether he had died or if he was still alive. Fortunately, Les survived the heart attack, and he’s still alive today.

Les Gold’s Recovery

After the heart attack, Les took some time off to recover. He had to make significant changes to his lifestyle, including his diet and exercise routine. Les has been working closely with his doctors to ensure that he’s taking the necessary steps to improve his heart health.

In an interview with Detroit News, Les talked about his recovery and how grateful he was to be alive. He said, “I’m feeling much better now. I’m taking it one day at a time, but I’m back to work, and I’m doing what I love.”

Les Gold’s Current Health

Today, Les Gold is doing well, and he’s back to his normal routine. He’s still working at his pawn shop, American Jewelry and Loan, and filming for “Hardcore Pawn.” Les has also been speaking out about the importance of heart health and encouraging people to take care of themselves.

In a recent interview with Fox 2 Detroit, Les said, “I want people to know that heart disease is preventable. You have to take care of yourself and make the necessary changes to your lifestyle.”

Conclusion

Les Gold suffered a heart attack in 2018, but he survived and is still alive today. He’s made significant changes to his lifestyle to improve his heart health and is back to his normal routine. Les has been speaking out about the importance of heart health and encouraging people to take care of themselves. We wish him all the best in his continued recovery.