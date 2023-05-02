Death – Obituary News : Did Mike Shannon’s Health Affect His Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Mike Shannon: A Legend in St. Louis Cardinals Community

Mike Shannon was a former American professional baseball player, announcer, and businessman who was born on July 15, 1939, in St. Louis. Shannon spent his entire Major League Baseball career of nine years with the St. Louis Cardinals from 1962 to 1970. He was a versatile player who played primarily as a third baseman and outfielder, known for his solid defense and power-hitting. Shannon was part of two World Series-winning teams in 1964 and 1967, and he became famous as a Cardinals announcer after his playing days ended in 1972.

A Passionate Broadcaster and Businessman

Over the course of his broadcasting career, Shannon worked as a color analyst alongside Jack Buck. He was known for his colorful commentary and distinctive voice, making him a Cardinals fan favorite. Besides broadcasting, Shannon was involved in a variety of business ventures in St. Louis, including owning restaurants and pubs. Even with health issues, including heart problems that required surgery in 2014, Shannon continued to be active in St. Louis and his business ventures.

Mike Shannon Health Issues Before Death

On April 29, 2023, Mike Shannon passed away suddenly at the age of 83. His death left many people around the world shocked and demoralized. The St. Louis Cardinals announced his death on Sunday, but the cause of his death or when it occurred has yet to be revealed. After his death, many people searched for Mike Shannon’s medical issues.

It is well-known that Shannon’s playing career was ended by kidney disease several decades ago. He was diagnosed with nephritis in 1970, which almost took his life and led him to give up his playing career. Despite this, Shannon began working in the broadcast booth in 1972 and remained there for 50 years. He worked briefly in the front desk before moving to the broadcast booth for the 1972 season. Mike’s two sons, his second wife, his three daughters, his nine great-grandchildren, and his 18 grandchildren are all still alive.

The Legacy of a Cardinals Great

Mike Shannon is still a popular figure in St. Louis. He’s considered to be one of Cardinals’ greatest broadcasters and players. Bill DeWitt Jr., the Cardinals’ owner, states that “Mike’s unrestrained passion for the Cardinals, St. Louis, and the Cardinals Community was reflected by his special relationship with Cardinals Fans and his fellow Players.” The entire St. Louis Cardinals fan base and community is devastated and saddened by his death.

Mike Shannon will always be remembered as a legendary figure in the St. Louis Cardinals community. His passion and dedication to the game, the team, and the city will be missed but never forgotten.

