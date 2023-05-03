Death – Obituary News : Did [Spoiler] die in Will Trent S1 finale?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Will Trent Season 1 Finale: Recap and Analysis

Warning: This article contains SPOILERS for the Will Trent Season 1 finale.

The first season of Will Trent came to a dramatic conclusion this week, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. The finale was filled with twists and turns, as the team raced against time to save Angie from the clutches of a serial killer.

The Search for Angie

The episode began with Will receiving the news that Angie had been kidnapped by the same serial killer who had terrorized the town years earlier. Will was devastated and worried about losing his friend, and the team went all out to find her.

Amanda and Evelyn played their part in the investigation but clashed with Butch, the detective who had ignored their conversation about the killer in the 1980s. Will was suspicious of Butch, and a tip in a letter caused the team to confront him. However, the confrontation turned violent, with Omerwood shooting Butch in the arm as Butch shot them.

The Identity of the Killer

As the investigation progressed, it became clear that the tip in the letter had only recently been written. Meanwhile, Angie managed to escape from the room she was being held in and called Will for help, only to be attacked by the real killer.

The killer was revealed to be none other than attorney James Ulster, who was in love with Will’s birth mother, Lucy. Ulster blamed Will for Lucy’s death during childbirth and took out his anger on Angie.

Will managed to take down Ulster himself, but he was tempted to kill him. However, he held back and called the police instead. When they arrived, they found that Ulster had poisoned himself.

The Fate of Angie

Ulster survived the poisoning and was placed under arrest in the hospital. Angie was also there, and the doctors suggested that the beatings may have left her paralyzed. This left Will and the team devastated and wondering what the future held for her.

Meanwhile, Evelyn revealed to Will that Amanda was the one who found him abandoned as an infant and wanted to adopt him but couldn’t. Instead, she gave him the name ‘Will Trent’, mistakenly assuming that he would be placed with a good family. This revelation touched Will, and he thanked Amanda, who gave him his mother’s necklace as a gift.

What’s Next?

The season finale of Will Trent ended with Angie’s fate hanging in the air, leaving fans curious about what the future holds for her. Additionally, Will discovered more about his past, leaving viewers eager to see what season 2 will bring.

If you haven’t watched the first season of Will Trent, it’s available for streaming on Hulu.

