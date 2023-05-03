Death – Obituary News : Did US Olympian Tori Bowie die by suicide?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tori Bowie, US Olympic Gold Medallist Sprinter, Dies at 32

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Tori Bowie, an accomplished American sprinter, had passed away at her home in Florida. The two-time world champion was 32 years old. The news was confirmed by both US Track and Field and Bowie’s management team.

Icon Management Inc., the company representing Bowie, released a statement on Instagram, stating that they were “devastated” by the news. “We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken, and our prayers are with the family, friends, and everyone that loved her,” the statement read. The cause of her death has not yet been revealed.

Police Investigation

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported that they were dispatched to Bowie’s home in Winter Garden, Florida, after receiving reports that a woman “had not been seen or heard from in several days.” The authorities confirmed that the woman was Bowie, but they ruled out foul play.

Social Media Speculation

Many people on social media are speculating that Bowie took her own life. “In the wake of the Suicide of Track Sprinter Tori Bowie PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE get help with not only Suicide but with Mental Health cause I’m am someone who is deal with both as well,” one Twitter user urged.

Another user stated, “Did a quick glance through track and field Twitter and it appears that Tori Bowie committed suicide.” A third user tweeted, “Waking up to news of Tori Bowie’s suicide is devastating. Gone too soon .”

Bowie’s Accomplishments

Bowie, originally from Sandhill, Mississippi, won three medals during the 2016 Rio Olympics. She was the gold medallist in both the 100 meters and the 4x100m. Bowie also won two silver medals in the 2016 games. Her last competition was in June of 2022.

Final Thoughts

Tori Bowie was a decorated athlete and a source of inspiration for many. Her death is a great loss to the track and field community, and her memory will live on through her numerous accomplishments. We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and fans.

