Death – Obituary News : Director-Actor Manobala’s Demise Mourned by South Industry

Legendary Tamil actor and director Manobala passes away at 69

Manobala, one of the most prominent actors and directors in Tamil cinema, passed away at the age of 69. He had been undergoing treatment at his home in Chennai for liver-related ailments for the past two weeks. Unfortunately, he passed away today.

Manobala’s final rites will be held at his residence on L.V. Prasad Road, where his wife Usha and son Harish will be present to bid him farewell. The news of his demise has left the Tamil film industry in mourning, with celebrities paying tribute to the veteran actor and director.

Manobala’s contribution to Tamil cinema

Manobala had acted in more than 450 films in a career spanning over four decades, making him one of the most prolific actors in Tamil cinema. He was best known for his impeccable timing in comedy and his ability to self-deprecate, which made him a popular figure among audiences.

He made his acting debut in 1979 with the film Bharathiraja Ki Puthiya Vaarpugal and went on to play supporting roles in numerous films. His last on-screen appearance was in the film Ghosty, starring Kajal Aggarwal.

South industry mourns Manobala’s death

The news of Manobala’s demise has left the entire South Indian film industry in shock. Celebrities from the industry have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the veteran actor and director.

Director G.M. Kumar and industry tracker Ramesh Bala were among those who tweeted about Manobala’s death, expressing their sadness and offering their condolences to his family.

The loss of Manobala is a huge blow to Tamil cinema, and his legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of his fans and colleagues.

