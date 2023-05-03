Death – Obituary News : Director Manobala dies at 66; Tamil stars mourn

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

South Indian Film Industry Mourns the Passing of Veteran Actor-Comedian-Director-Producer, Manobala

On May 3, 2023, the South Indian film industry lost veteran actor-comedian-director-producer Manobala at the age of 66. He passed away in Chennai after being admitted to a private hospital for liver-related issues. His publicist had confirmed that he had been unwell for over 10 days and was receiving treatment for a liver ailment. He is survived by his wife Usha and son Harish.

The news of his passing has left the industry in shock, and many celebrities have paid tribute to the actor-director. Megastars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Dulqueer Salmaan, and Ranjith, among others, have expressed their condolences. Rajinikanth tweeted in his regional language, expressing his sadness and praying that Manobala’s soul may rest in peace. Filmmaker Bharathiraja wrote that the death of his student is an irreparable loss for him and the Tamil film industry.

The passing of the multi-talented Manobala has also led to an outpouring of condolences on social media. Kamal Haasan wrote that it was a great sadness to learn of the passing of a good friend who was a director, actor, and producer. Dulqueer Salmaan remembered his fondest memories of working with Manobala on films, describing him as warm, kind, and full of love.

Manobala had worked in over 700 films, directed 40 films and produced several. He started his career as an assistant director to legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja with Kamal Haasan’s reference. Some of his notable works include Pithamagan, Pillai Nila, Sethu, Kaatrin Mozhi, Oorkavalan, and Chakra. He was also known for his comedy roles and had directed television serials.

The industry has lost a true legend, and our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

