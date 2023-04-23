Death – Obituary News : Discover Cause of Death for More Information

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Life of Oran Gethins

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Oran Gethins, a young and talented Irish boxer who tragically lost his life in a car accident in County Sligo. Oran was only 23 years old and had already made a name for himself in the boxing community, with his impressive skills and dedication to the sport. As we process this heartbreaking loss, we must also celebrate Oran’s remarkable life and legacy.

Who Was Oran Gethins?

Oran Gethins was born and raised in Dromhair, County Leitrim, and began his boxing career at a young age. He showed immense potential, and at 16 years old, he won the Irish title, establishing himself as a rising star in the Irish boxing world. Oran continued to compete and excel, earning the respect and admiration of fellow boxers and fans alike. He was known for his incredible speed, agility, and strength in the ring, and his passion for boxing was evident in everything he did.

How Did Oran Gethins Die?

On April 22, 2023, Oran Gethins’ life was tragically cut short in a car accident near his home in County Sligo. The specific cause of his death is still unknown. The news of Oran’s passing shocked and saddened the Irish boxing community, and tributes poured in from fans and fellow boxers.

Oran Gethins’ Obituary

The loss of Oran Gethins has left a profound impact on the boxing world and the lives of those who knew him. Despite our sorrow, we must remember him for the vibrant and skilled young man he was. Oran’s passion for boxing was infectious, and his contributions to the sport will not be forgotten.

Tributes Pour in for Oran Gethins

Many have paid tribute to Oran Gethins’ life and memory:

Sean McDermott BC

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic passing of club member Oran Gethins. Oran started with us when he was 7 years old and was a pleasure to train. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family at this heartbreaking time. Rest in peace champ.”

Charlie Ward

“Rest in peace Oran Gethins. It has been an honor sharing the boxing ring with you. Sleep tight, my friend.”

We join in extending our condolences to Oran’s family, friends, and the boxing community at large. Rest in peace, Oran Gethins. Your spirit and legacy will live on forever.