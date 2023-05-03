Death – Obituary News : Discussion: Stroke or Suicide as Cause of Her Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tori Bowie’s Cause of Death and Obituary

On Wednesday, it was announced that Frentorish “Tori” Bowie, an American track and field athlete, had passed away at the age of 32. Bowie was a decorated athlete, having won three Olympic medals and being the 2017 world champion in the 100-meter sprint. Her cause of death is still unknown, and there are speculations that it was either a stroke or suicide.

Tori Bowie’s Career

Bowie’s career was filled with notable achievements. She won two state high school titles in the 100 m sprint, the 200 m sprint, and the long jump. She also won three state titles in the 4×100 m relay. Bowie received a sports scholarship to study at the University of Southern Mississippi, where she excelled in the long jump.

In 2014, Bowie set two personal bests in the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash at the IAAF Diamond League Championship. She won the BMW Women’s 100 m race at the Adidas Grand Prix in New York City, and in the quarterfinals of the USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, she ran the fastest time with a time of 10.91.

In 2015, Bowie won the women’s 100-meter heats at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a time of 10.81. She went on to win a bronze medal at the World Championships in Athletics. In the 2016 American Olympic Trials, Bowie came in third place in the 100-meter race with a time of 10.779. She won silver and bronze in the 100-meter and 200-meter races, respectively, at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. Her 4×100 m relay team also won a gold medal.

Tori Bowie’s Death

On Wednesday, it was announced that Bowie had passed away, but no reason had been given for her death as of Wednesday morning. Bowie’s body was found at her home in Florida, and speculation has arisen that her death may have been a suicide or caused by a stroke.

Some sources claim that Bowie was doing well up until the day she died and that there is no confirmation of any illness or health update. However, some believe that her lack of illness updates suggests that she may have taken her own life.

Tori Bowie’s Legacy

Regardless of the cause of her death, Bowie’s achievements and legacy in the world of athletics will not be forgotten. She was an inspiration to many, and her passion and dedication to her sport were evident throughout her career. Bowie’s achievements will continue to inspire and motivate future generations of athletes.

Rest in peace, Tori Bowie.

News Source : TMC Assam

Source Link :Lets Talk About Her Died of a Stroke or Committed Suicide/