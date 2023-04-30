Death – Obituary News : Disheartened student hangs herself in hostel room after failing subject.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The disappointed student, who failed in a subject, hung herself in her hostel room.

Tragic Incident in Vijayawada College Hostel

Vijayawada, Agency

A heartbreaking incident has come to light from the Vijayawada district of Andhra Pradesh. A student of a college hostel in the district committed suicide. The police have informed that a female student of the Sri Chaitanya College committed suicide in the Saraswati Saudam hostel building. As soon as the news was received, the parents and relatives of the deceased student reached the hostel.

Allegations by Relatives

The relatives allege that the teachers had insulted their daughter, which led her to take such a drastic step. They claim that after failing in the first year of her zoology intermediate course, the teachers scolded her in front of other students. The college administration has sent the body for post-mortem on receiving information about the incident.

Father’s Statement

The father of the deceased student, Mr. Srinivas, expressed his doubts over the cause of his daughter’s death. He stated that his daughter had only failed in one subject and was suffering from typhoid fever during the examination. He further claimed that they were not informed about their daughter’s death by the college administration and were not allowed to enter the campus.

College’s Response

The principal of Sri Chaitanya College, A.J.M. Subbarao, has stated that the student committed suicide on April 28 at 6 am in the hostel. The college had immediately shifted her to a nearby hospital with the help of their staff, but unfortunately, she couldn’t be saved. The college administration denies the allegations made by the relatives and claims that they had informed the parents about their daughter’s death. They also deny tearing any pages of the student’s diary.

Calls for Action

Leaders of the Dalit Union and the PSU union have demanded action against the college administration in light of the student’s death. They have urged the government to conduct an investigation into the matter. Penumaluru Circle Inspector, Kishore Babu, has stated that if the family files a complaint, they will investigate the case thoroughly.

The tragic incident has left the entire college community in shock. Sri Chaitanya College has over 1000 students, and only eight of them failed in the examinations. The college administration claims to have supported those students and helped them prepare for their supplementary exams.