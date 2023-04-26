Death – Obituary News : Disney Exec Dave Hollis’ Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The reason for the passing of Disney executive Dave Hollis has been disclosed.

UPDATE ON DAVE HOLLIS’ CAUSE OF DEATH

Dave Hollis, a former Disney executive and the ex-husband of influencer Rachel Hollis, passed away in February of this year. Now, an autopsy report from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office in Austin, Texas has been obtained by NBC News and sheds light on the cause of his death.

TOXIC EFFECTS OF COCAINE, ETHANOL, AND FENTANYL

According to the report, Dave Hollis died of “toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl.” The report goes on to state that Dave was found unresponsive and declared dead at the scene by authorities. The report rules his death as an accident.

ADDITIONAL FACTORS IN DAVE HOLLIS’ DEATH

The medical examiner’s report also lists high blood pressure and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease as additional factors in Dave’s death. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease happens when plaque builds up in the arteries, leading to blockages and other complications. Dave had a “dilated and enlarged heart,” as well as a history of high blood pressure, depression, and alcohol and drug abuse.

STIMULANT DRUGS AND THE HEART

The report goes on to suggest that Dave’s “underlying natural disease of the heart” would have made it more susceptible to developing an abnormal rhythm, especially in the presence of a stimulant drug like cocaine.

CONCLUSION

The tragic passing of Dave Hollis is a reminder of the dangers of substance abuse and the importance of seeking help for mental health issues. Our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

What is Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease?

According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) occurs when plaque builds up in the arteries, leading to blockages and other complications. ASCVD can lead to heart attacks, strokes, and other serious health issues.

The Dangers of Substance Abuse

Dave Hollis’ death is a tragic reminder of the dangers of substance abuse. Legal and illegal drugs can have serious health consequences, including overdose and death. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, it’s important to seek help before it’s too late.

The Importance of Mental Health

Dave Hollis had a history of depression, which may have contributed to his struggles with substance abuse. Mental health issues can be just as serious as physical health issues, and it’s important to seek help when needed. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, don’t be afraid to reach out for help.