Death – Obituary News : Disney exec died from overdose at 47

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The results of the autopsy report indicated that the 47-year-old Disney executive passed away due to an overdose.

Former Disney Distribution Chief Dave Hollis Dies of Accidental Overdose at Age 47

Dave Hollis, the former distribution chief for Disney, passed away at the age of 47 on February 11. An autopsy from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office obtained by People has now confirmed that he died of an accidental overdose. The report mentioned that he had lethal amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol in his body when he died.

History of Drug and Alcohol Abuse

The Medical Examiner stated that Dave had a history of drug and alcohol abuse. When authorities arrived at his Hays County home, Dave Hollis was pronounced dead. His death was ruled an accident.

Cardiovascular Disease

The Medical Examiner further mentioned that Dave had hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which leads to the narrowing and hardening of vessels that supply blood to the heart.

Four Months Sober

In May 2022, Dave Hollis shared on his blog that he had been sober for four months and had not been consuming alcohol. In his post, he wrote:

“I use an app that counts the number of days since I last had a drink. …I plan to have it counting forever, but am only focused on today.”

Hollis further mentioned that before getting sober, he had endured a long, exhausting, very dark three-month window where his worst insecurities spoke loudest, driving him to use alcohol to cope.

Ex-Wife Shares News of Demise

The news of Dave Hollis’s demise was shared by his ex-wife Rachel Hollis. She asked her followers to pray for her family as they navigate their way through the “unthinkable.”

Dave and Rachel were married for 16 years and shared four kids. When the couple made the decision to part ways in June 2020, Rachel took to social media to share the news.

Dating Heidi Powell

After Dave and Rachel’s separation, the former started dating Heidi Powell. She recently took to Instagram to mourn his loss as she expressed her love for him. Heidi further stated that she misses Dave Hollis and is reminded of his absence every day.